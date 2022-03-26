Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Shares of KRBP stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.