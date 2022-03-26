Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiromic BioPharma.
Shares of KRBP stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.
About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.