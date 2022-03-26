Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 1,314,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

