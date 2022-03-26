Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $29.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $164.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.36 million, with estimates ranging from $237.76 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of PACB opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.