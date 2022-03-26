Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 504,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

