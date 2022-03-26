Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.