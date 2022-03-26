Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

