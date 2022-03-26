Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $125.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

