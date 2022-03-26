Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:EDGet Rating) to post sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:EDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

