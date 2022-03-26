Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CUROGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.82. 66,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.