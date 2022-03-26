Analysts Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

CURO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.82. 66,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.69. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.