Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $14.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DVN stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

