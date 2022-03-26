Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will report $63.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $66.50 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.23 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.