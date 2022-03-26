Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.