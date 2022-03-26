Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,735 shares of company stock worth $5,596,323 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

