Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KALV opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.