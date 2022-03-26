Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

VTNR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

