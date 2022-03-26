Analyzing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 1 2 0 2.25 Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Community Bank System pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.11 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Community Bank System $633.66 million 6.05 $189.69 million $3.48 20.41

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Community Bank System 29.94% 9.28% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

