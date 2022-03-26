Analyzing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99% U.S. Bancorp 33.14% 16.42% 1.40%

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.19 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.29 U.S. Bancorp $23.71 billion 3.58 $7.96 billion $5.10 11.20

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 8 7 0 2.38

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $64.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, personal intermediary services, etc. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and financial asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, securities margin and trading, insurance, and other financial services. It operates 16,653 institutions, including 16,227 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,230 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through on-line services, over mobile devices, and other distribution channels; and operated a network of 4,059 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

