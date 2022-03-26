Analyzing Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 11.20% 36.56% 23.36% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

52.2% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Revolve Group and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.94, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 226.46%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 4.47 $99.84 million $1.33 40.86 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 0.85 N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

