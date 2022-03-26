Analyzing Stem (STEM) and Its Competitors

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stem to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 123 634 973 23 2.51

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.12%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.29%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -119.09% -2.76% -3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.34 Stem Competitors $684.48 million $22.27 million -6.80

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

