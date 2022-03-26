Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

ADRZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

