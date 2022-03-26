ApeCoin Price Reaches $13.45 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $13.45 or 0.00030408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $1.07 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.53 or 0.07025221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.68 or 1.00022738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042850 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.