Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 505,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APSG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of APSG stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,716. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.