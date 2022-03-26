Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $146,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $7,707,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $12,102,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.