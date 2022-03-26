Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

APTO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

