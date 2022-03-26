Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APS. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a market cap of C$139.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

