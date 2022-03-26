Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.49 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

