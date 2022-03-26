Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,108,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

