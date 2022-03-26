Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.56

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.56 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.03). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), with a volume of 6,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.56.

In related news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,810.43).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

