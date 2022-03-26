Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

