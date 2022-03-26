Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

