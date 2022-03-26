Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ARIS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.