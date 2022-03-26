Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

