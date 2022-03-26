Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)
