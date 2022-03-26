Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.