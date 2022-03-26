Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 1,791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

