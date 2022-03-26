Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Assurant worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $184.48 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

