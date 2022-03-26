Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.86. 8,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

