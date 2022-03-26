Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.86. 8,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The firm has a market cap of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

