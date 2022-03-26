Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in March

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ALPMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.