AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.11

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.60. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,054 shares trading hands.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.