AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.11

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.60. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,054 shares trading hands.
ALOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.
About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
