Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 362,171 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
