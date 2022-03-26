Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 362,171 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.