Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $44.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17,562.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 724,797 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $85.20. 22,394,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.