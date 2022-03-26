Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 158,068 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,764,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

