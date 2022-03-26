Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 29,297 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,297 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $167,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,011,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

