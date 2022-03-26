Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Atkore worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.