Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.83. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 27,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

