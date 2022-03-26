Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($48.35) to €35.50 ($39.01) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.56) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Atos from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Atos has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

