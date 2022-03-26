Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.14. 1,465,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,742. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

