Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ATHM opened at $29.77 on Friday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Autohome by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

