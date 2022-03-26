Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autohome by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

