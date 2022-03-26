Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

DFUS stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

