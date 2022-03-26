Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.56

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.56 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 87.85 ($1.16). Avation shares last traded at GBX 87.85 ($1.16), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.96) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.56. The stock has a market cap of £61.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

