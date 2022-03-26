Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 401,860 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

